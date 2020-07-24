There are several things to touch on this week, so we are going to go around the horn a bit. The first thing however is the fact that baseball is here. Finally!! It has been a long time for sure. It is a bit different watching the game, with no fans and all, but I think we can deal with that just knowing that they are playing again. My next favorite is college football and that is still up in the air a bit. I guess only time will tell and we will just have to deal with whatever goes down.

Fishing story

My son Seth and I are out fishing at Canton Lake. Seth hooks into a decent fish. He must be ginger with the ultralight pole and six-pound test line. The fish finally moves from left to right and I see it. A tiger musky probably pushing 10 pounds. The fish moves back to the left and jumps beautifully into the air. The same scene is repeated two more times, the fish making a total of three jumps. At this point I wonder how this fish has yet to cut the line. Those razor-sharp teeth should have finished this job right after the hit.

The fish finally begins to tire as Seth slowly brings it to shore. I tell Seth that the fish is not done yet because as soon as it sees me with that net it is going to take one more run. The fish gets closer, I reach down with the net, the fish sees me, and then? It throws the hook. Just like that it is over. Silence grips the both of us. I do not know who feels worse. But then you have to just go on because after all this is what fishing is all about. But boy did we want to catch that fish.

The groundhog situation

I am still unclear if they all survived the flood.

I have just seen the one young one in the yard there last week. I have not seen the entire family together since the heavy rain. I did have a young one on top of the woodshed and then a few days later another one (same young one?) was on top of the garage. Yes, groundhogs can climb and there is a tree right next to the garage which allowed the groundhog its access to the garage roof.

With all this being said I guess this will be my best answer when it comes to my groundhog family. I will never know what really happened to the family. I hope they all survived and just moved on to what they felt was safer territory for them.

I know we are in the heart of summer right now but in a few weeks, we will begin to see a change in animal habits as they prepare for the upcoming winter. It is hard to imagine that summer is on the downhill slide. If you have not already noticed a decline in Robin numbers in your yard you will soon see that. The Robins are still here right now, but their feeding habits have changed a bit. Now that most of them have raised their families they will switch food sources to more berries and insects. We see them in our yards throughout the Spring getting worms for their quickly growing families. But once the families are raised their eating habits change and worms are no longer the main course, thus fewer Robins hunting in our yards.

Once August arrives Robins will begin to prepare for migration. By the end of the month you will see a drastic decline in Robin numbers.

August is also when we will begin seeing greater numbers of shorebirds in our area as they return on their migration pattern. As well Teal will begin showing up late in the month.

A few weeks ago, I had this big Silver Maple go down during a storm. Well, I finally got all the small limbs cut and was trying to decide what to do with the rest of the thing when it occurred to me "Why not just leave it there?" And that is just what I am going to do. I can line bird feeders down the entire length of this thing. I can hardly wait to finish this new project.

About the photograph

Green Herons are typically very skittish and seldom allow you close approach… unless you can sneak in on them when they are fully concentrated on hunting. I took several photographs of the individual you see here. You have to look closely at the bill, and you can see the eye of the fish about to be eaten. Yes, it may seem gruesome to some, but it is the way of nature. Some must die for others to survive.