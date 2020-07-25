An investigation by the Black Hawk Task Force and the Kewanee Police Department that began two months ago has led to the arrest of four Kewanee men.

On July 23, the two law enforcement agencies concluded a long-term narcotics distribution investigation in the area of the 800 block of Willow Street, with multiple arrests, according to a KPD press release put out Friday.

Arrested in the operation were:

Ryan D. Burt, 40, with the last known address of 816 Willow St., for two counts of delivery of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession with the intent to deliver it.Timothy M. Hardin, 35, with the last known address of 116 E. Seventh St. was arrested for unlawful possession of methamphetamine and violation of the Sex Offender Registration Act.Lance E. Carder, 34, with the last known address of 816 Willow St., was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.And Chad J. Ince, 45, with the last known address of 313 S. Maple St., was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

Kewanee Police Chief Ainley did not have any information on court dates, but said he believed the four men would appear in court sometime on Friday. He said he was unsure of what controlled substance the Cander and Ince arrests included.

Last year, the Kewanee Star Courier featured Black Hawk Task Force and asked members about the rising problem of methamphetamine in Kewanee and Henry County.

Ainley said Friday that the meth problem continues to persist in the area.

"Actually it’s still a huge problem," Ainley said.. "The officers are constantly seeing meth in traffic stops in the city."

In addition, Ainley said the KPD receives disturbance calls and what they find quite often is people under the influence of the drug.

According to the city of Kewanee's website, KPD has a narcotic/vice officer currently assigned to the task force who works with other officers from several other municipalities, county sheriffs' offices and the Illinois State Police. The group specializes in the investigation of illegal drugs and it’s trafficking, and when requested has partnered with other local departments to assist in their drug investigations.