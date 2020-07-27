In previous installments of Feel Better Now, we explored the healing power of "witnessing" your emotions.

The most advanced and effective psychologists and physiologists today agree that a healthy process occurs when we allow ourselves to emote without judging our emotions or trying to suppress the feelings.

This process, known as "witnessing," allows for an emotional release, and the health benefits of an emotional release can be observed at the cellular and biochemical levels of our being.

Stress-inducing emotions affect the rate of vibration within your body’s cells. This vibratory rate affects the vitality and functionality of your body’s tissues, organs, and systems.

Have you or a loved one ever went to an M.D. for a physical ailment, and the doctor told you the issue was "just stress"? As frustrating as this medical opinion may be, there is a lot of truth to it.

Unfortunately, there is a big gap in Western Medicine when it comes to the acknowledgment and study of psychological stress on the physical body. For this reason, you have many doctors prescribing drugs to diminish the symptoms of physical ailments, while the psychological root cause of the ailments goes unattended.

This begins an endless cycle of taking more drugs to combat the side effects of other drugs - meanwhile the root cause of the ailment continues to go undetected and unhealed.

The process of "witnessing," as we have explored in previous articles, is a holistic approach to wellness. Holistic simply means that the organism’s entire ecosystem has been taken into account: psyche, body, and spirit.

Holistic wellness is an approach which respects the fact that the psyche, body, and spirit do not operate separately, but rather as one interconnected, interdependent system.

Witnessing your own emotions can help promote health within your personal ecosystem.

Witnessing the emotions of the people in your life can help promote health within the ecosystem of your home, in the lives of other people, and within your entire community. But first, you must become skilled at witnessing your own emotions.

Yes, indeed, mastering the practice of witnessing can change the world.

Below, you will find the FBN exercise for witnessing your own emotions. Please cut this out and post it somewhere in your home where you will see it every day.

Exercise 1: Witnessing Your Own Emotions

1.Begin to notice a recurring stressful emotional trigger in your life. A trigger is something that sends you into a state of judgment.

2.Notice when you are resisting a situation. You know you are in a state of resistance if you are having strong feelings about how wrong a situation is, or about how someone else has done something wrong or hurtful to you. Please do not judge yourself for this. Just notice when you are in this particular state of mind.

3.Begin to witness the state of your mind amid this stress trigger. Listen to the story that keeps replaying in your mind. Usually (not always) the story will be placing blame on someone or something other than yourself.

4.Now, it is time to witness your emotions underlying this mental story of blame. Allow the thoughts of blame and judgment of others to slow down and quiet, and then ask yourself these questions:

5."How does this situation make me feel about myself?" Sit quietly for 5-10 minutes continuing to ask this question. See what emotions come up for you. Write down any emotion which arises. Do not write down a story of what happened. Instead, only write down one word emotions as they arise and become clear to you.

6.Then ask, "How does this situation make me feel about my role in the world as I relate to other people?" Again, write down only emotions. Allow the mental stories to subside and write down the emotions.

7.Now, take 20 calming breaths and allow any emotional expression, including tears or anger to flow forth. Witness these emotions as if you are holding supportive space for a small child.

8.Take a walk, move in a fun way, or listen to some calming music to reset your nervous system.

The more you engage in witnessing, the more you will notice emotional themes, such as a consistent feeling of being misunderstood, undervalued, unloved, or even unsafe.

It is important to realize that these themes exist within you, and only you have the power to liberate yourself from reliving such themes in your life and relationships.

The first step in liberation is witnessing your own emotions and allowing yourself to have healthy emotional releases, by implementing the above exercise.

Again, please post this exercise somewhere that you will see it every day. Witnessing takes a lot of practice, but it is a life changing technique.

Allow witnessing to become your new norm, and watch your life change for the better.

The next installment of Feel Better Now will explore further steps for liberating yourself from the emotional themes which are causing stress in your life.