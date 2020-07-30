University of Illinois Extension’s Fulton County 4-H General Show was held virtually this year, as concerns remain about having large groups of people together safely. 4-H members were asked to send in photos of their projects (or videos or power point presentations) and a project report that would answer questions typically asked by the judge. One hundred eighty projects were exhibited by Fulton County 4-H members age 8-19. Seventeen area people served as judges, viewing projects via email and postal mail.

The projects are rated Blue (Superior), Red (Good), or White (Fair). Best of Show winners are selected in each area. State Fair online judging delegates and alternates are selected in most of the project areas.

Best of Show winners in the Foods project area were as follows: 4-H Cooking 101 – Thomas Stevenson; 4-H Cooking 201 – Lexi Joplin; 4-H Cooking 301 – Abbie Stevenson; 4-H Cooking 401 – Hannah Stevenson; and Food Preservation – Washita Bradford.

Best of Show winners in the Agronomy and Horticulture project areas were as follows: Corn – Sam Hensley; Floriculture – Makenna Johnson; and Vegetable Gardening – Brayton McCoy.

Best of Show winners in the Visual Arts project were as follows: Paper – Washita Bradford; Fiber – Hannah Stevenson; Clay – Allison Widger; Wood – Miles Strode; Chalk/Carbon/Pigment – Ilese Rodeffer; Glass/Plastic – Makenna Johnson; Metal – Lydia Fouts; Nature – Amy Shaeffer; Heritage Arts – Lillie Stephens; Leather – Abigail Davis; Three-Dimensional Design/Mixed Media – Emmaline Brobston; Other Non-Original – Abbie Stevenson; Fiber Age 8-10, non-original – Kate Fitzjarrald; Scrapbooking – Elizabeth Reed; and Food Decorating – Jaclyn Janssen.

Other Best of Show winners included Animal Science – Madilyn Stephens; Wildlife – Allison Widger; Photography 1 – Hannah Stevenson; Photography 2 – Brooke Hampton; Photography 3 – Jaclyn Janssen; Filmmaking – Aliyah Janssen; Passport To the World – Kyleigh Schrock; Child Development – Jaclyn Janssen; Computer Science/Web Design – Hannah Johnson; Family Heritage – Jaclyn Janssen; Build Your Future – Hannah Johnson; Leadership – Elizabeth Reed; Creative Writing – Lydia Curless; Health – Dalen Bradford; Collectibles – Max Johnson; Interior Design – Max Johnson; Small Engines – Michael Shaw; Woodworking 1 – Mason Robinson; Woodworking 2 – Brayden Felgar; Woodworking 4 – David Roberts; Aerospace – Abbie Stevenson; Beekeeping – Miles Gates; Entomology – Max Johnson; Forestry – Washita Bradford; Natural Resources – Dalen Bradford; Geology – Lydia Fouts; Tractor – Jace Butler; Robotics – Cooper Stephens; Welding – Connor Felgar; Weather – Ella Osborn; and Sportfishing – Michael Shaw.

4-H is the youth education program of University of Illinois Extension. It combines education and fun, and emphasizes teaching kids skills they can use all their lives. For information on how to be a part of the 4-H Program in Fulton County, call the Extension Office at 547-3711.