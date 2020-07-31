CANTON-Erika Davis, CantonILRocks, recently announced the first hidden rock winners. They’ve only just begun to be able to hide rocks due to COVID-19. Previously, they were conducting the program virtually.

Jace and Gavin, both 6, were winners. The boys chose Nerf guns while Erika said she gave the girls, Roslynne, 2 and Harley, 3, a candy bar to share as a consolation prize.

Subsequent winners include, Braxton, 4, chose a Star Wars toy; Akeira, 11, chose candy and Olivia Poiter, DuQuon, visiting her great-aunt, found two prize rocks AND on her 12th birthday, July 23. She chose a color poster and candy for her prizes.

Said Erika, "I have over $100 in prizes, including from local merchants as well. I will be hiding them throughout summer and hopefully through Labor Day weekend."

She added, "This is a great way for kids to be active, and a fun hobby for staycationers during these unusual times. I am hoping it will help promote being outdoors, exploring nature, and leading to a healthier lifestyle as opposed to staying plugged into TV and electronics all summer."

Other donors include:

Local Walmart-donation towards a purchase of football, basketball and soccer balls for older kids

Eats on the Street- $20 gift card

Stewart Studios Photography-2-Free-1 hour sessions with photos saved on a disk

Keep up with the group or find out more on their Facebook page, CantonILRocks.

Look in Tuesday’s Ledger for part two of this article.