Mabel J. Harper, 95, of Galesburg, formerly of Kewanee, died Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Heartland Manor Care in Galesburg. Funeral Services will be at 1:00 pm, Friday, August 7, 2020 at Schueneman-Tumbleson Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 12:00 pm until the time of service on Friday, August 7, 2020 at the funeral home. Please wear a mask and observe social distancing guidelines. Memorials may be made to family for a memorial to be established. Please leave an online condolence for Mabel’s family at www.schuenemantumblesonfuneralhome.com. Full obituary to follow on Wednesday, August 5, 2020.