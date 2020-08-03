Ruth Eloise Tatham, 88, of Shiloh and formerly of Macomb, passed away at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Morningside of Shiloh Assisted Living Center.

She was born on Sept. 8, 1931, in Clearfield County, Pennsylvania to Elmer T. and Pearl M. (Reans) Corder. She married Collen Lee Tatham on Dec. 24, 1955, in Macomb. He preceded her in death on June 22, 2013.

Surviving are sons, Gary (Kim) Tatham of Belleville and Kevin (Sara) Tatham of Naperville; daughter-in-laws, Dixie Bodenhamer of Macomb; Cindy Tatham of Tampa; grandchildren, Colin, Will, Susan, Patrick, Craig, Debra, Randall, Mitchell, Shane and Christina; and 10 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sons, Carroll Bodenhamer, Dennis Tatham and Jerry Tatham; brother James Corder and sister Nell Huffman.

Eloise lived in Industry before moving to Quincy in 1971. She moved back to Industry in 1991 before moving to Macomb in 2001 and Shiloh in 2018. She and her husband also wintered in Florida for 20 years.

She was a member of the Industry United Methodist Church and attended the Lake Alford United Methodist Church while in Florida.

She assisted her husband with several aspects of the service station business that he ran in Quincy for many years. She was an avid St. Louis Cardinals baseball and Orlando Magic basketball fan and enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, embroidery, her dog Daisy, a good steak, tenderloins, morel mushrooms and peanut butter pie! Her family enjoyed her delicious pies and homemade noodles.

Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Industry Cemetery in Industry. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. at Clugston-Tibbitts Funeral Home in Macomb.

Memorials may be made to the Industry United Methodist Church, St. Judes Children Hospital or charity of the donor’s choice.

Clugston-Tibbitts Funeral Home in Macomb is in charge of arrangements.

