The Olney City Park sits on 55 acres and is a hub for

recreation and white squirrel spotting. The park will

also soon be seeing some improvements.

The City of Olney has received an OSLAD grant from

the IDNR that will be used towards the installation of a

multi-use trail on the north side of the park, restroom

facilities, roofing on existing pavilions, and road

improvements. Construction will begin this year.

The City Park also features several covered picnic

shelters, an air conditioned Community Building, and

a bandshell. Reservations for facilities can be made

through City Hall.

In this park you will also find 6 lighted tennis courts

and 2 playgrounds. Visit the Olney City Park today!