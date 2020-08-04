CANTON—Mildred M. Morgan, 96, passed away Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020 at Country Comfort in Elmwood.

She was born March 21, 1924 in Chili, Illinois to Homer and Roxie (Kirby) Gardner. They preceded her in death.

She married Wilford "Boots" Morgan March 8, 1947 in Springfield.

He preceded her in death Dec. 9, 1998.

Surviving are her children, Roxie (Bob) Clark, Wentzville, Missouri, Arlene (Larry) Laughary, Elmwood, John (Barb Strauch) Morgan, Canton, two step-children, Patty Morgan and Donna Salyer; grandchildren, Bobby, Brian, Allen, Michelle, Craig, Jenna, Joshua, Danny, Brenda and 12 great-grandchildren, Ashley, Kristopher, Dylan, Savana, Braylee, Rylee, Baylee, Colin, Morgan, Jaclyn, Lucas and Norah.

Also preceding her in death are two step-children, Mary Davis and Janice Keever.

Mildred worked as a supervisor at Home Insurance in Peoria. She was a member of the Canton Country Club.

A graveside service will be held at the Quincy Memorial Park Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 at 11 a.m.

A Facebook live stream will be on the Oaks-Hines Facebook page.

Oaks-Hines Funeral Home in Canton has been entrusted with services.

Memorials may be made to Pets for Seniors, Box 9486, Peoria, IL 61612.

