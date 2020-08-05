ATKINSON - David P. Redman, 64, of Atkinson, died on Saturday, August 1, 2020, in Cambridge. A committal service will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, August 10th, at Rock Island National Cemetery. Please gather at 9:00 a.m. in the parking lot at 17th St. and River Dr. in Moline for processional into the cemetery. Memorials may be made to Cambridge American Legion. Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services, Geneseo, is assisting the family with arrangements.

David Paul Redman was born on December 28, 1955 in Rock Island, IL, the son of Emil and Peggy (Nelson) Redman, Jr. He served in the US Army from 1974 to 1977. David married Karen Gilvin on April 6, 1984 in Cambridge, Illinois. He worked at R.K. Mechanical in Aurora CO, then returned to Illinois and worked as a handyman where he could do almost everything. He loved fishing and the outdoors.

David is survived by his siblings, Larry (Nancy) Redman, Rice Lake, WI, Pamela Fisher, Hampton, Linda Turner, Springfield, IL, Robert Redman, Hampton, and Daniel (Staci) Redman, Port Byron; several nieces and nephews; and step children, Brook Anderson, Cambridge, and Darci Montoya, Colorado. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Connie Tatreau; and brother, Dale Redman.

