Abilities Plus recently announced two new recipients of their $1,000 Jean German Academic Scholarships, which are funded by generous donors each year through the agency’s endowment program.

The scholarships are named in memory of founder and long-time supporter, Jean German.

Hannah Hogue and Cameron Yeater, both of Geneseo, are this year’s scholarship recipients. Hogue will be a freshman at Illinois State University in the fall majoring in communication science and disorders, with a career goal of becoming a speech pathologist.

Yeater will be a senior at Western Illinois University this year, majoring in physical education, with a career goal of becoming a K-12 adapted physical education teacher.

The scholarships are given to local students pursuing degrees in a human services field, with career goals of working with individuals with disabilities.