ALEXIS — The Mercer County coroner has identified the 6-year-old girl who died after a one-vehicle accident in rural Alexis Tuesday.

Eliana Kimmerle from East Peoria died in an accident on private property off of 250th Street in rural Alexis. The case of her death was responded to initially by the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, and is now being investigated by Illinois State Police.

