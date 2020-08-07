It was during this week 75 years ago that the world was reeling from the news of a powerful new weapon used in warfare.

The Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki were devastated by two atomic bombs dropped by a pair of American B-29 bombers in three days – thousands of Japanese civilians died from the blasts and many more would die later from horrific burns or radiation poisoning. Most Americans were jubilant that the war would end without a bloody invasion of the Japanese home islands. But there were also people across this country, including those who had helped develop the bombs, convinced that we had opened a Pandora’s Box that one day could end civilization.

Chris Wallace and Mitch Weiss write about decision-making before the devastation, the cheering and dread for the future in their book "Countdown 1945: The Extraordinary Story of the Atomic Bomb and the 116 Days that Changed the World." Through archives, letters, interviews and eye-witness accounts, the book offers a balanced history of how the country’s civilian and military leaders led the development of the atomic weapons and came to use two of them against Japan to end the war – the only time that nuclear weapons have been used in wartime.

The book shows how secret the atomic weapon program was up until weeks before the bombings. Harry Truman as vice president had never heard of the Manhattan Project, the codename for the massive effort to produce atomic bombs. He only learned after President Franklin Roosevelt’s death in April 1945. Many military leaders were not informed of the weapon. The crews of the B-29s assigned to drop the bombs learned the final details of the bombs as they flew to their targets. The young women of Atomic City at Oak Ridge, Tenn., had vital roles in producing what went into the bombs and did not know until after the bombings they were part of the Manhattan Project.

The book covers the ethical debates that came up during the summer of 1945. The authors emphasize that saving lives, both American and Japanese, was a key factor for unleashing the bomb. Without its use, an invasion of Japan would have been necessary and that would have cost 250,000 American lives or more and potentially much more Japanese lives, including civilians.

High American casualties from the recent battles of Iwo Jima and Okinawa were mainly due to Japanese troops fighting to the death. There were also the suicide aerial attacks by Kamikaze pilots on American warships. Fighting to the death was the Japanese military tradition. And the fire bombings of Japanese cities were not breaking that country’s morale. It was estimated it would take a year or more to subdue Japan on its home islands.

Arguments for a warning with a demonstration blast of atomic bomb on Japan were rejected because there was no guarantee the bomb would explode as planned. Or it might explode aboard the bomber flying to the target city. Either failure would convince the Japanese not to take any warnings seriously. The Japanese were warned of massive destruction without surrender but offered no details by the Americans.

Many American scientists regretted their support of the atomic bomb project. Robert Oppenheimer, the brilliant physicist who led the weapons program at Los Alamos, after the war talked of having "blood on my hands." The book tells how Truman never relented on his decision to use the bomb. He heard the facts and opinions and decided to use it. It personified the sign on his desk as president: The buck stops here.

The crews for the bombing group were not selected from names out of a hat. They were among the best pilots, bombardiers, navigators, radar technicians, radio experts, mechanics and flight engineers in the Army Air Forces during the war. They went through rigorous training, including how to execute swift turns needed to get their bomber away from the aftershock of the atomic blast. This book offers a lot of other details on how the bombs were armed and the risks taken during the flight to the target cities.

Through intimate profiles, you learn about the bomber crews, the country’s leaders, people involved in the Manhattan Project and how a Japanese girl survived the attack on Hiroshima and later came to America. Col. Paul Tibbets was known as a tough taskmaster as the commander of the air crews that trained for dropping the atomic bombs. But the day before he was to fly from Tinian to Hiroshima, he added a name to his plane that only had a number on its sides. He chose his mother’s name, Enola Gay. The book explains why that was important to the veteran of many bombing missions over North Africa and Europe earlier in the war.

Americans overwhelmingly supported the use of the atomic bombs against Japan in late 1945. It brought on victory with Japan’s surrender on Aug. 14. But it would be a long time before most Americans learned how the Japanese suffered from this new weapon. There were no reports of how people were turned into ashen shadows on the pavement, or how many survivors had their eyes melted or skin peel off their bodies.

The legacy of Hiroshima and Nagasaki is still with us with tens of thousands of nuclear weapons still ready for use across the globe by this country and other nations. Those warheads are much more powerful than the atom bombs of 1945. Unfortunately, the world is still under a nuclear weapons countdown that could start at any time.