CANTON-A few days ago First Baptist Church Food Pantry, Fulton County, launched a GoFundMe Charity campaign to raise $25,000 to purchase and install a 10x20 Walk-in-Cooler that will be used to hold meat, produce, dairy and other perishables given weekly to 400+ local families economically impacted by COVID-19.

You can learn more here: https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/walk-in-cooler2.