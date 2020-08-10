MACOMB, IL- A-1 Auto Transport, a leader in the auto transport industry with offices throughout Illinois has opened their scholarship to McDonough County and surrounding area students. The scholarship, with award amounts of $250, $500 and $1000 is awarded to three students annually.

To be eligible, students must be enrolled in an accredited college, university, truck drivers training school or logistics program full or part time. They must have a minimum 3.0 GPA and will need to submit an essay with a focus on auto transport related services and information. The essay must be 100% original, not found elsewhere on the internet and must be able to pass plagiarism checks held by the scholarship committee.

Entries including the essay, name and contact information and the name and contact information for the school can be sent to scholarships@a1autotransport.com by March 10, 2021. Once received, the essay and students name will be published to the scholarship page on the company website for the public to read. The A-1 Auto Transport scholarship committee will vote for the winner and will notify them via email or phone as well as post their name to the website. All award money will be sent directly to the financial office at the student’s school.

For further information and to see past winners, essays and ideas for essays you can visit the company website at https://www.a1autotransport.com/a-1-auto-transport-scholarship/.