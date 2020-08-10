CANTON—The Salvation Army in Canton is hosting a special Drive-Through Food Box Distribution event Saturday, Aug. 15, 8 a.m. to noon (while supplies last). Distribution will take place at Spoon River College 23235 N County Highway 22 Canton.

Being held in partnership with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the event will distribute 500 food boxes to families in need.

Families who are facing challenges and are in need of food assistance due to COVID-19 are welcome to attend and receive a food box. This is a drive-through event to ensure safety; please arrive in a vehicle. There are no eligibility requirements or restrictions on receiving a box.

"We are so excited to have the opportunity to partner with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to provide this much needed assistance to Fulton County," said Captain Sarah Eddy. "Our main goal during this pandemic is to be a beacon of hope to our community, and partnerships such as this help us to do just that."

Signs will be posted on the day of distribution at Spoon River College to direct traffic.

If you have any questions, contact Captain Sarah Eddy, (309) 647-0732 or sarah.eddy@usc.salvationarmy.org