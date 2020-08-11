SPRINGFIELD-Robert L. Harland, 86, Springfield, formerly of Canton, passed away Aug. 7, 2020.

He was born Jan. 19, 1934 in Macomb to Forrest and Ezma (Eager) Harland. He married Joyce Beadles Aug. 20, 1960 at the Wesley United Methodist Church in Canton. They share a marriage of 60 years together. She survives.

He is also survived by his daughter Jennifer Haberkorn, her husband Rick, and grandchildren Nikole and Reilly; and his son Tom and his wife Cathy (Embrey), and grandchildren Jacob, Katie, Danielle, and Samuel; and his granddaughter Kristyn, and Preston Zillion, and great-granddaughter Adalyn Jo, and many nieces and nephews.

Bob was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Canton and later First United Methodist Church in Springfield. He was an active board member for many non-profits in Canton and coached, umpired, and enjoyed many sporting events for his children and grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter Marcie, grandchildren Jordan and Taylor Haberkorn, brother Bill, and sisters Betty and Barbara.

Robert was a graduate of Canton High School and received his Bachelor’s Degree from Millikin University where he received a scholarship to play football. After serving in the army at Fitzsimmon’s Army Hospital near Denver, Colorado, he returned to Western Illinois University for his Master’s degree in biology. He began his teaching career in Downers Grove, taught at Pekin High School from 1963 to 1966, then from 1966 until 1995 he was an instructor at Spoon River College, where he taught botany, ecology and microbiology. He was an active member of S R C Education Association. He enjoyed golfing, gardening, traveling and spending time with family and friends.

A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020 at Sedgwick Funeral Homes & Crematory in Canton.

A graveside service will follow visitation at 1 p.m. at White Chapel Memory Gardens in Canton. Cremation rites will be accorded before the service with Sedgwick Funeral Homes & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Renew Church in St. Louis. To make online condolences you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com