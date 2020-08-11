The Summit League President's Council unanimously voted to postpone fall sports to the spring of 2021. The decision affects regular season and championship events for men's and women's cross country, men's and women's soccer and volleyball.

The health, safety, and welfare of the league's student-athletes, coaches, and staffs were at the forefront of this decision.

"The last few days have been a whirlwind of emotions, but when thinking of our student-athletes, coaches, and staff, it became clear that postponement was the best thing to do," said Western Illinois Director of Athletics Danielle Surprenant. "Their health and well-being are of the utmost importance, and we will return to play when it's safe to do so."