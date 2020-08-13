PEORIA-Marie Emily Zook-Smith, 75, Peoria, formerly of Farmington, passed away at 11:50 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 at her residence.

She was born July 24, 1945 in Canton to Eldon and Charlotte (Westbay) Zook.

She married Robert Lee Smith June 1, 2003 in Peoria. He preceded her in death Feb. 8, 2016.

Marie was also preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Robert Lee Zook.

Surviving is one brother, Dave (Marylee) Zook, Bartonville, one sister, Mary (Ken) Zehr, Morton, and several nieces and nephews.

Marie worked as an administrative assistant for Bradley University and then retired from Caterpillar in 2002 after 30 plus years of service. She was of the Methodist faith and also volunteered at Proctor Hospital.

Marie loved to travel and knit.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 17, 2020 at White Chapel Memory Gardens in Canton.

The Rev. K. Bruce Rushing will officiate. Memorials can be made to Pekin TAPS.

Sedgwick Funeral Homes & Crematory in Canton is in charge of arrangements.

