LEWISTOWN—Jeanette I. Slaight, 86, Lewistown passed away at 3:08 a.m. Thursday August 13, 2020 at Courtyard Estates in Farmington.

She was born February 8, 1934 in Astoria the daughter of Don and Rebecca (Brown) Malott.

She married Gerald D. Slaight July 24, 1952 in Palmyra, Missouri. He died Dec. 30, 1988.

She was also preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, Ada Cluts and Mary Ruth Jones, one grandson and one granddaughter. Surviving are three children, Debbie (Jerry) Motsinger, Bartonville, Michael (Debra) Slaight, Oak Forest and Diana (Doug) Reed, Cuba, six grandchildren, Chrissie, Jamie, Ryan, Tiffany, Alex and Payton, 14 great-grandchildren, one sister, Addie Shaw, Thornton, Colorado; and a brother-in-law, Harold Slaight, Omaha, Nebraska.

Jeanette was a homemaker and had worked various jobs around the Lewistown area.

She was a member of the Lewistown Church of the Nazarene. Jeanette enjoyed cooking and she taught her grandchildren how to make noodles. She also enjoyed teaching Sunday school and playing cards. Jeanette loved to visit with people. The family would like to express their appreciation for the wonderful care Jeanette received while residing at Courtyard Estates in Farmington. A special thanks to all her caregivers who made every day special for her.

A private family graveside service and burial will be held Monday at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lewistown with her grandson, Pastor Ryan Motsinger officiating.

Visitation will be held 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Henry-Lange Memorial Home in Lewistown. Social distancing and face masks will be required.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude.

To view Jeanette’s life tribute video or to send online condolences visit henrylange.com.