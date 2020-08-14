PEARL - Joseph Walter Raley, 74, of Pearl, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at St. Dominic Hospital, Jackson, Miss.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., Friday, August 14, 2020, at Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home in Pearl. Graveside Inurnment services will be held at 10:00am, Monday, August 17, 2020, at the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Newton.

Joe was preceded in his death by his father, Sherman Raley, Sr.; his mother, Anna Rebecca Spaulding Raley; and his sisters Cora Burwell, Rebecca Holmes, Kathy Thompson and Shirley Norberg.

Joe is survived by his wife, Vicki Raley; son, Dana Raley(wife Sarah); daughter, Jennifer Raley; granddaughters, Brooke Raley, Tiarra Raley, and Morgan Raley; great granddaughter, Nalani Raley; and siblings, Sherman Raley Jr, Thomas Raley, Stella Gilbreth, and Sharon Milliken.

Family was important to Joe. He enjoyed being with his family, golfing and the Iowa Hawkeyes. His smile lit up the whole room. His laugh was jolly, and his love was unconditional. He will be greatly missed.