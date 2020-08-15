KEWANEE — Planning becomes reality and apprehension actuality as students and teachers in the Wethersfield School District join others around the country in returning to the classroom next week for the first time since buildings were closed by the pandemic March 16.

The school board Thursday approved a detailed Return to School plan that school administrators say follows up-to-date health protocols and gets kids back in school safely.

School board members discussed the plan with Supt. Shane Kazubowski, high school principal Carrie Griffiths and transportation director Gus Elliott at their August meeting.

The comprehensive plan is the result of several months of planning sessions which involved input from teachers, parents and staff on how best to implement the requirements.

As an indication of just how fluid the process is, school officials posted a cautionary message on the district's Facebook page shortly after 8 a.m. the next morning warning everyone that things might change.

"According to county health officials, there has been an increase in the number of COVID cases within our community," the statement said. "If this trend continues, it will have an impact on our ability to continue long-term with in-person instruction. Our goal is continue with in-person instruction the entire school year, but this goal could be altered if the spike in cases in our community continues. Please help mitigate the spread by encouraging your students to follow the CDC safety guidelines at school and away from school — wear a mask, DO NOT gather in crowds, maintain social distancing, wash hands frequently, etc. The ability for Wethersfield and all surrounding school districts to continue with in-person instruction, offer athletic activities, offer concerts, etc. is going to be determined by how well our students, our community, and the surrounding areas are able to mitigate the spread of the virus."

Wethersfield teachers are scheduled to report Monday for two days of final pre-opening preparations and technology training. The first day of student attendance is Wednesday, designated as "B" day in the new divided schedule; and Thursday is an "A" day, with the other half of the students in attendance and the other online.

Students and parents have been offered a combination of in-person and remote learning, remote learning only or home schooling for the first semester.

Kazubowski said about "5 or 6 percent" of the families chose all-remote or home schooling, indicating most had faith in the district's hybrid in-person learning plan.

Over the weekend, families received a mailing with their student's A/B Day attendance schedule and a COVID Daily Symptom Screening Agreement which must be returned to the school prior to the first day of attendance. All-remote leaning begins Monday. Aug. 24. Classes will dismiss early at 1:45 p.m. each day until further notice.

Thursday night the school board also passed a face covering policy recommended by their attorneys which states that any student who"blatantly refuses or is continually told to wear a face mask" will be sent home and placed on remote learning. Kazubowski explained that this has been their established policy but this makes it official.

The board also approved a resolution, following a public hearing, which allows the district to utilize e-leaning days in lieu of emergency, or snow days, for the next three years. This means that when in-person school is closed due to snow or other emergency, classes can be moved online rather than students missing a day of school.