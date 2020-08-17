For the past two years, Richland County High School has undergone a lengthy process to renovate the school facilities. The current high school, located on Laurel Street, first opened up in 1952. Other than the addition of Sliva Auditorium, which was added on in 1964, very little had been done to update the facilities. The Richland County School Board decided that the school was overdue for a full-scale renovation. This process first began in March 2018, when the County School Facility Tax (also known as the One Percent Sales Tax) proposed by the School Board got approved. The tax went on to provide approximately 60 percent of the funding for the project.

For the rest of the year, work began on a design for the renovation. BLDD Architects were hired to oversee the project. BLDD interviewed teachers, students, and board members for input as they worked on a conceptual design. The design eventually got finalized in January of 2019. In this design, every part of the building was going to be renovated. The amount of instructional square footage was to be greatly increased, and every part of the building was to be used at all times. For example, the cafeteria, which used to be in the basement, would be converted into the new science area. Also, the new theater would be adjacent to the band and choral classrooms and used daily. A new auxiliary gym would be built to allow all sports to have a place to practice and play. The accessibility was to be improved for those with mobility challenges. All parts of the building were going to be easily accessible. This included adding a new elevator system similar to the middle school. Security was also an issue addressed, as there will be less entrance and exit points to improve student safety.

As the 2018-2019 school year concluded, Phase 1 of construction began. Sliva Auditorium and the southwest entrance were demolished, and site work on utilities such as electric and plumbing began. This work continued into the following school year up until Fall when Phase 2 began. This stage consisted mainly of construction, as extensive work on the auxiliary gym, the new north and south entrances, the cafeteria and commons area, the new theater, and the fine arts space began. This stage continued into 2020, up to the present day.

As of now, construction is on schedule to be finished by December 2020. The project has faced some hardships over the course of the past few months due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the challenge to get students back to school. Joe Huels, the site superintendent for Poettker Construction, the construction management firm for the project, explained, "Trying to get workers has been a big issue. Some material has been affected as well, as plants have been shut down and shipping has been slower than expected."

Regardless, Huels is confident that the finished product will be worth the wait. Huels stated, "I think everyone will be surprised with the difference. The colors have changed in some areas, the bathrooms are going to look completely different, even the hallways with the carpet will look a lot different. I think you’re going to be pleasantly surprised."