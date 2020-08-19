Teachers who can’t find adequate daycare services for their own children may be allowed to bring them to school if the district is forced back in to remote-only learning.

The district’s academic delivery model is a hybrid of at-home and online instruction, and for now teachers will be teaching from their classrooms whether students are there or not.

Supt. Chris Sullens said at Monday’s school board meeting that district teachers will continue to do so unless a shelter-in-place order is re-issued by the state.

Ruth Kapcinskas, president of the district’s teachers union, said teachers have expressed concern over finding daycare in the current climate, and she recommended the district provide more work-at-home options and support for those employees.

"The situation is going to be very different for class teachers who have school-age children at home," she said.

The superintendent said district officials continue to work out reopening details and that if teachers have daycare issues they should "let us know."

One possibility, he said, if the school is forced back into a remote-only plan, is to allow teachers to bring their own children to their classroom, even though other students wouldn’t be there.

"You have restrooms right there…they would bring homework to do just like everybody else," he said.

If shelter-in-place orders were re-issued, then the district could revert back to its original empty-building approach where almost all teaching and learning functions are delivered online.

Sullens said he believes that is the most likely scenario — that students start the year with the hybrid model, but are forced to complete the year through remote learning in some capacity as the virus positivity rate goes up and restrictions are reimposed.

"At some point, I think things will close down again," he said, though the district will be better set to handle the transition than when it was done so haphazardly in March because of the uncertainty.

"I think we’ll do it a lot more efficiently than we did it the first time," he said.

The district continues to work on ways to provide internet access for students without it.