FARMINGTON-Illinois American Water has lifted the boil water order issued Monday, Aug. 17. The company is also announcing future work in Farmington to support reliable service. Critical information related to these two topics is below.

BOIL WATER LIFT

During the boil water order, a series of water quality tests were performed to ensure drinking water met regulatory drinking water standards. Samples were taken from sites in the affected area and tests confirmed that the water meets all state and federal requirements. It is no longer necessary for customers to boil their water before drinking or cooking.

ADDITIONAL WORK NEEDED

While critical repairs were completed at the water treatment plant, more work is needed to support reliable service. Next week, Illinois American Water will install a temporary high service pump at the Farmington Water Treatment Plant. This work will require customers to boil their water prior to using. Illinois American Water will notify customers when action is required. No action is needed at this time. Customers will be notified, and information will be sent to the media ahead of this project. According to Eric Larson, Senior Manager of Operations and Production, the temporary pump will serve as a backup, until a new, permanent high service pump can be installed. He said, "While a permanent investment will be completed at a later date, we felt it was important to move quickly and take proactive steps to help prevent interruption in water service." Both the installation of the temporary pump, which is expected to occur next week, and the installation of the permanent pump, which is expected to occur next month, will require customers to take action. Larson said, "We apologize for the inconvenience to our customers. We are taking necessary steps to ensure water continues to flow for not only drinking water but to support businesses, sewer service and fire protection." Illinois American Water will provide customers with critical information in advance of both of these projects. No action is needed at this time.