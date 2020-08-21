James R. Saunders, 82, of Clermont, Fla., formerly of Bushnell, Ill. passed away at South Lake Hospital in Clermont, Fla., on Monday, May 25, 2020. He was born April 21, 1938 in Luverne, Minn. to Emmett James and Naida Rosella (Pugh) Saunders. He married Lucinda "Cindy" Wrestler in Good Hope, Ill. on August 26, 1989. She survives.

Also surviving are four children, Michelle (Mike) Darin of Huntersville, NC; Shannon Grunewald of Milan, Ill.; Shawn Dean of Davenport, Ia.; Robert (Traci) Gibson of Magnolia, Tex.; six grandchildren, Brandon Saunders, Chad (Danielle) Setser, Seth Armstrong, Kelsey Reese, Kendra Gibson and Sydney Gibson; four great-grandchildren, Marilyn Armstrong, Aaron Saunders, Aleah Armstrong and Abigail Setser; two sisters, Sandra Saunders Powell and Jackie (Bob) Meyer both of Marshall, Minn. He extended his family to include two "sisters and brothers" Debbie (Lyle) Young and Kathy (Steve) Farr of Ill. Jim had wonderful aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews and their children whom he loved and who loved him very much.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, Joanne Lindlan and Donna Wille Stevens.

Jim was in the Navy for four years from 1956 to 1960 serving much of that time on the USS Des Moines, a CA-134 Heavy Cruiser in the Mediterranean Sea. After his military service, his primary work was in Class 8 Diesel Parts Sales at Kenworth stores in Illinois and Missouri.

Jim was involved in girls’ softball when his daughters were younger. He always loved stock car racing from the pits on the dirt tracks to the big ovals of Nascar Cup racing. The Minnesota Vikings were his football team. Skoal!

Jim liked to take care of the yard and flowers. He was a whiz at growing Iris. He enjoyed hours just sitting on the deck or the front porch or by the river watching the birds. He built bird houses, bird swings and even took on making a toy chest that was special to him. He was especially happy to set up tables in the garage and help host family Thanksgiving dinners. And he loved to take a cruise or a vacation that included Civil War sites.

No matter where Jim lived he loved to play golf. He played Indian Hills in Milan, Ill. and several courses when he lived in St Charles, Mo. He was a member of Shaw Creek in Bushnell, Ill. and it was his dream come true to live the last 5 plus years on the 12th tee of the Executive Course in Kings Ridge located in Clermont, Fla. He loved being able to run to the grocery store or to get a hair cut on his new golf cart.

Jim attended Catholic high school in Marshall, Minn. After moving to Florida he joined the First United Methodist Church of Clermont where he and Cindy attended both Sunday morning services and the Searchers adult Bible class. Jim was the quiet one but his many friends made there looked forward to his one liners and quips. He loved God and was ready to go "home" after his long battle with Leukemia.

Cremation Rites have been accorded. Celebration of Life will be held from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Saturday August 29, 2020 at the Martin-Hollis Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow at 12:15 p.m. at the Bushnell Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please support your local food pantry. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, Masks are required at all times and we are limited to 50 attendees at a time. We ask that those in attendance please pay their respects and quickly exit the funeral home and remember to social distance. Martin-Hollis Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Please sign the guestbook and leave condolences at www.martinhollisfh.com.