FULTON COUNTY-Staci L. Mayall, Fulton County Treasurer/Collector wishes to remind all Fulton County taxpayers that the second installment of real estate taxes and mobile home taxes are due Friday, Sept. 4, 2020.

Sept. 4 timely real estate tax payments may be made at the Fulton County Treasurer’s office, in the drop box at the courthouse entrance (no later than 2 p.m. on due date), by mail postmarked on or before due date and at most county banks on or before due date. Payments may also be made with most major credit or debit cards via the internet using the card program accessible on the Fulton County website at www.fultonco.org. You may also pay by credit or debit card in the treasurer’s office. Credit card payments will NOT be accepted after the second installment due date.

Mobile home tax payments may be made at the treasurer’s office, in the drop box at courthouse entrance (no later than 2 p.m. on due date, or by mail postmarked on or before due date. The County Treasurer’s office hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

State Statutes mandate that late payments after Sept. 4 due date shall incur a late penalty of 1 ½% per month or portion thereof. Also directed by statutes, after the second installment payments have been balanced in the computer system, certified letters and publication of delinquent taxes will be made later in September with an additional fee of $10 per parcel to cover these costs. The late fee for mobile home is $25 per month. The Fulton County annual delinquent real estate and mobile home tax sale will be held Friday, Oct. 30 at 9 a.m. All payments MUST be received by the Treasurer’s Office no later than Oct. 29 by 4 p.m. to avoid sale of taxes.

Please contact the Fulton County Treasurer’s office, if you have any questions regarding your payment of taxes, (309) 547-3041.