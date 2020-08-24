CARMI - Despite numerous necessary changes, it appears Carmi schools are off to a good start. Classes began on Thursday and Junior High Principal Bart King provided the following insights to the issues.

1. Overall impressions, any bottlenecks or slow-downs?

We feel really good about how the first couple days went. Our parents, students, and staff did a phenomenal job adapting to all of the new changes. I think I can speak on behalf of all of us in CWC CUSD #5 faculty and staff that it was great to finally have the chance to see our students face to face. Temperature and Symptom checks went well, and we attribute this to all of the staff and community volunteers who stepped up to ensure student safety.

2. General reaction from students?

Students were great! Some may have seemed a little nervous on the first day, but that was nothing out of the ordinary...it may have been amplified given al of the additional changes due to COVID. However, by the second day of attendance they seemed way more confident and at ease about the new routine. Students were definitely excited to be back in school and were willing to follow whatever guidelines to stay in school.

3. General reactions from teachers and administrators?

I don’t think any one of us was excited about all of the obstacles we had to overcome, but willing to do so if that meant being able to see our students. We know there are still obstacles to overcome, and we still have a long way to go, but we felt real a measure of success by getting through the first two days.

4. Were the kids OK with mask and other compliance procedures?

The students did an outstanding job with wearing the masks, social distancing, and additional procedures put in place.

5. What is the percentage of students who chose in-person classes (either by school or overall)?

We are just over 80% face-to-face instruction throughout the district.