CHENOA — A local business looks to be moving and the City of Chenoa will be providing help after the city council approved a TIF Redevelopment Agreement at its meeting on Tuesday.

Crossroads Cafe will be looking to move from its current location at the fitness center on West Cemetery Street to 1000 E. Cemetery St. with the idea of growing the business beyond its current scope.

Commissioner Kyle Buchanan said the agreement is for $15,000, which is nearly half as much of the $28,000 that is eligible. Of this, Buchanan said that $5,000 will go to help with closing costs and be paid up front once the bill of sale is provided.

The remaining $10,000 will be for reimbursement as renovations are being done. Receipts will need to be provided before the pay-back takes place.

Crossroads Cafe owner Laura Kodavatikanti said the business is looking to expand its menu, add a drive-up window and for the installation of required plumbing for a new restroom and for the kitchen area.

"Our plan is to add to what we are doing and make it better," Kodavatikanti said. "We've been in business a little over two years, we don't want to be just a coffee shop, we want to be an outreach to our community. Our goal is to simply help people and provide a better day for our customers."

Kodavatikanti's husband, Rod, will also be putting in "Crossroads Custom," which will be a t-shirt business. He is already doing this at the current location within the Chenoa Fitness facility.

The council also approved a replacement for the Zoning Board. Mayor Chris Wilder stated that Dave Stokke had decided to step down after many years of service. The coronavirus pandemic was a contributing factor.

Wilder's pick was Jay Bell, who had served on the board before. Wilder noted that there were four residents who expressed an interest in the position, but he opted for Bell for his experience.

Les Stevens asked the council during public comments about the use of an area of Main City Park for a concert. A granddaughter of city resident Spatsie Roberts expressed an interest in performing a concert for Roberts.

Stevens said he and Chenoa Baptist Church Minister Jefferson Williams spoke with Roberts and thought the area at the park near the CBC parsonage would be a better location than in front of the Roberts' home.

Wilder said there shouldn't be an issue in using the space and the lights at the tennis courts for the small concert, which is expected to take place Sept. 25 between 6 p.m. and 7 or 7:30.

Commissioner Chad Daiker said during his report that the turnout was good for the pool this summer, even better than he expected given circumstances.

Daiker said after the meeting, "The kids did a great job at the pool — they stayed safe and we had a good year. The pool, we always thought, would be a good opportunity to be out in the fresh air. We kept the chlorine levels to the higher part of the safe zone where they say your chlorine should be, we had a lot of safety measures in place. The staff did a great job cleaning, they did very good with what we had to keep the pool sanitary."

Daiker also said that the tennis court has been cleared off and the asphalt looks to be in good shape. He hopes this will help cut the costs of the work that needs to be done since earlier estimates included asphalting.

Commissioner Lee Reinhart said that the Commercial Street Project is nearing completion and it is hoped to be done by winter. Also, winter prep work at the sewage plant is taking place.

Commissioner Dwayne Price said that spray patching is taking place all over the city and that seal-coating of a few areas will start soon. These include the alley behind City Hall between Owsley and Lincoln streets, the alley by the fitness center and on Logan and Kentucky streets. Price hopes the latter will be able to cover up to Division Street, but isn't sure because of the McLean County project taking place.

Of which, the Division Street Project is hoped to be done by early October, but Price believes it will be more middle to late October.

In the Mayor's Report, Wilder pointed out some late-night issues at the pool and that cameras will be installed soon. Also, he said the city has a new part-time police officer in Tyler Rafferty, who is also working as a full-time officer for the Fairbury Police Department.