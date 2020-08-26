The City Council voted Monday to sell the city parking lot at Second and Chestnut streets to allow expansion of the Moore Tires facility at 308 W. Second St.

But the vote wasn’t unanimous and followed a contentious discussion of the way the bidding process for the property was conducted.

A lawyer for Moore Tires submitted a bid for $8,712 or $100 more than any other higher bids, up to a limit of $15,000.

The city also received a bid from downtown businessman Steve Lemanski for $10,003. So the bid from Moore Tires ended up being $10,103.

When the bids were opened at a council meeting earlier this month, council members, particularly Councilman Mike Yaklich, said they’d never seen anything like Moore Tires’ open-ended bid, and questioned whether it was even legal.

However, City Manager Gary Bradley, City Attorney Justin Raver and City Clerk Rabecka Jones all said they had seen such bids in the past.

At that time, the council referred the matter to Raver for an opinion.

At Monday’s meeting, Mayor Gary Moore said Raver’s opinion didn’t have to be disclosed due to attorney-client privilege.

Yaklich questioned the "integrity, honesty, transparency and ethics" of the bidding process, and said he thought the bids should be thrown out and the sale should be rebid — with instructions to bidders that open-ended bids wouldn’t be accepted.

He asked who had the power to waive the attorney-client privilege. Raver said that since the council was the client, they could waive the privilege.

Raver said the council’s discussion of the bidding process had, in effect, lifted the attorney-client privilege, so he said the Moore Tires bid was acceptable because it placed an upper limit on the bid. Without the limit, he said, the bid wouldn’t have been acceptable.

Raver said he couldn’t find any case law on the situation the council was facing.

He agreed with other council members that there is a "need to be more specific" in instructions to bidders in the future.

Yaklich also suggested that a city employee may have acted unethically by providing information to Moore Tires owner Jeff Moore.

Jeff Moore, who joined the council meeting over the Internet, denied this. "I’m not aware of any special bidding instructions from the city," he said.

Bradley said Moore had called him and asked if he’d ever seen a bid like the one he planned to submit. Bradley replied that he had seen such a bid, he said.

But the city manager said he didn’t provide any other information on the bidding process.

The vote to accept the Moore Tires bid was 4-1, with Yaklich dissenting.