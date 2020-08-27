Kewaneeans won’t have to go to court for not wearing a face mask during the COVID-19 pandemic, as the City Council Monday declined to vote on a proposed ordinance that would have required mask-wearing.

At the request of Councilman Mike Komnick, city staff put the ordinance on the agenda. It was based on a sample ordinance provided by the Illinois Municipal League.

Komnick said during a council meeting earlier this month that a number of constituents had expressed support for such an ordinance, although he added that other constituents had opposed the idea.

And Mayor Gary Moore said he has received more responses from the public on the mask issue than on anything else since he’s been mayor.

The council agreed with City Manager Gary Bradley and other city officials that a mask ordinance would be difficult, if not impossible, to enforce.

In a memo to the council, Bradley wrote, "Staff has a genuine concern for the safety and wellbeing of the residents, businesses and visitors of our community, but finds the Orwellian task at hand to be far beyond the scope or abilities of the organization as it is currently structured and equipped. There are simply too many places to be monitored and an inadequate number of ‘humming’ sources to offset our gap in technology."

The memo said the Henry and Stark County Health Department and the sheriff’s department are better equipped to enforce mask-wearing requirements.

Komnick agreed, saying of the mask ordinance, "I don’t see how it’s really very enforceable at any level."

There was also concern about assessing fines for violators. Violators would have to go to court, as would the police officers who wrote the tickets. That would mean even more police overtime, an area that was cited by the council as contributing to the city’s general-fund deficit.

Fire Chief Kevin Shook said judges would probably consider mask-wearing complaints a nuisance, and just throw them out of court.

Also Monday, the council passed an ordinance banning parking on both sides of Franklin Street between Pine and Division streets. Parking has been allowed on one side of that street, but the ordinance said the total parking ban will "improve traffic flow and enhance safety within the community."