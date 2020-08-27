SMITHFIELD-Robert Smith, 72, Smithfield, passed away at 3:54 a.m., Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 at his residence due to cancer from Agent Orange which he was exposed to in Vietnam. Bob was born April 2, 1948 in Peoria to Dorothy (Reynolds) Smith.

She preceded him in death along with his foster parents Jim and Darlene Danz. Also preceding him in death was one brother Billy Droll.

He married the love of his life Brenda Lowder Nov. 14, 1974 in Canton. Bob surprised Brenda with a renewal of vows for their 40th Anniversary.

She survives along with three children; Amy Smith, Smithfield, Kristina (Mike Young) Cooper, Coaldale, Colorado, and Samantha (Mike) Meschke, Westcliffe, Colorado, four brothers; Rick (Sheila) Smith, Smithfield, Danny (Sheila Gammon) Smith, Kalamazoo, Michigan, Tim Smith and Dave (Ellen Schneider) Smith both of Peoria, two sisters; Angie (Fred) Young, Peoria and Marsha Droll, Lewistown, six grandchildren; Brooke (Sam Hyde) Cooper, Coleman Cooper, Jacob Lafary Jr, Ashlyn Cooper and Kadence Lafary all of Cotopaxi, Colorado and Damien Meschke of Westcliffe, Colorado. Also surviving, a nephew, who was more like a son, Joe (Tricia) Lowder, Canton and many other nephews, nieces, sister and brother- in-laws.

Bob served in the US Army from 1967 to 1970 in Vietnam and Germany. He spent most of his life working in construction and as a farmer. He also had the opportunity to work with his brother-in- law, who was like a brother, Bobby Lowder for Dago’s pinball, where he retired.

Bob was a former member of Fulton County A.B.A.T.E. and Sheepherders Motorcycle Club and a current member of the Canton Gear Jammers car club.

He loved to fish, hunt, and hangout with family and friends.

Bob had a deep love for animals, motorcycles and classic cars. In 2016 he had the opportunity to rebuild his dream car, Myrtle, a 1950 Mercury.

He poured his heart into Myrtle, down to every last detail, including Mercury Head Dimes installed as accents into the upholstery.

Cremation rites have been accorded and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Oaks-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory in Canton are in charge of arrangements. Memorials can be made the family. To leave online condolences, please visit www.oakshinesfuneralhome.com