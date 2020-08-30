PEORIA – Several construction projects are underway in the Tri-County area, representing a $103.1 million investment in local infrastructure through the Rebuild Illinois program, which State Senator Dave Koehler (D-Peoria) played a key role in negotiating.

"Traveling through our communities and being able to see concrete results from years of bipartisan collaboration and negotiation is tremendously encouraging," Koehler said. "These construction projects are a testament to what is possible when we put partisanship aside and implement programs that benefit every person we represent, while creating jobs at the same time."

Residents can expect delays and should allow for extra time when traveling through these work zones. Drivers are urged to pay attention to changed conditions and signs, watch for traffic signals, stay aware of width restrictions, refrain from using mobile devices and remain alert for workers and equipment.

A full breakdown of the projects in the Peoria area can be found at https://bit.ly/3gCLytg. To follow the progress of these projects, visit: http://idot.illinois.gov/about-idot/idot-regions/idot-region-3/index.