AVON—Local Photo Management Company, What’s Your Story, owned by Tammie Speer, Avon, has announced its participation in Save Your Photos Month 2020, a public service outreach campaign developed by The Photo Managers to teach consumers how to preserve life’s irreplaceable photos, videos, and documents, in case of an unforeseen accident or disaster.

Throughout the month of September, What’s Your Story, in collaboration with The Photo Managers will present a robust agenda of classes created and presented by independent professionals and fellow members of their educational community. Save Your Photos Month is an annual campaign open to anyone interested in help managing their photos, in any format.

"Modern technology has turned our phones into cameras, ready to snap a photo or video at any moment", says The Photo Managers Founder and CEO, Cathi Nelson, "But this quick and prolific content creation can also be a burden, creating more than we can adequately manage with the risk of losing precious memories in the process."

This year Save Your Photos Month will present more than 40 Free short classes developed by Photo Pros, covering topics such as "iPhone Photography Tips and Tricks", "Cherishing Your Child’s Memories", and "Tackle Your Family History". These fun and engaging classes are a great way to focus on simpler times and happier memories during this challenging season.

"Even as a Photo Manager, I’m amazed at the catharsis my clients experience in working with family photos," says Tammie Speer, What’s Your Story, "especially now in having to distance from family and friends, it’s a great time to revisit wonderful memories while gathering, organizing, safely storing, and showcasing them in new and interesting ways. It’s a form of therapy we can all engage in right now."

What’s Your Story and The Photo Managers invite anyone interested in signing up for these exciting free classes to join in online. The Photo Managers: www.thephotomanagers.com . Also, follow What’s Your Story on https://www.facebook.com/WhatsYourStoryPhotoManaging