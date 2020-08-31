GALESBURG — Carl Sandburg College’s Corporate and Leisure College is offering an English Language Acquisition (ELA) course during the 2020 fall semester.

Classes will be held virtually via Zoom videoconference from 6-7:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays from Sept. 14-Dec. 16. This is a beginning/intermediate-level course for adult literacy learners. Students will be given instruction and practice in speaking, writing and reading in English on a variety of topics.

Sandburg was awarded an $8,120 grant from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation in May to support English Language Acquisition classes through Sandburg’s Corporate & Leisure College. The grant allows Sandburg to offer the course free of charge for up to 60 adult ELA learners in 2020-21.

Class materials will also be provided at no additional cost; however, class preregistration is required by Sept. 11.

The instructor for the class is Jessica Jones, who has more than 10 years of teaching experience. She is employed as an ESL teacher and has worked as an adult ESL volunteer.

For more information or to register, contact the Corporate & Leisure College at 309.345.3501 or community@sandburg.edu.