Kenneth H. Thompson, 76, of Havana, formerly of Macomb, passed away at 12:21 p.m. on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at his residence. He was born on October 3, 1943 in Macomb, a son of Kenneth L. and Dorothy (Utley) Thompson. He married Sharon Jones on August 12, 1963 in Denver Colorado. She survives.

Also surviving are three children, Daniel (Frances) Thompson of Kane, IL, Darrin Thompson of Canton, IL, and Sara (Tony) Bassett of Havana, IL; seven grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; two brothers, Robert "Bob" Thompson of Florida and Thomas "Tommy" Thompson of Hannibal, IL; one sister, Christine Ward of Carthage, IL.

Kenneth is preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Jeffery Thompson, three sisters, Jane, Mary Ann, and Barbara.

Kenneth served four years, (1961-1965) in the United States Marine Corp. on board the USS Kitty Hawk as a squad leader, advancing to an E-4 in less than two years of service in Okinawa, Japan then returning to Camp Pendleton in California to serve his final two years of service. He also was chosen to honor the Marine Corp. in a rifle competition in Quantico, Virginia. After completing four years of service he moved his family back to Illinois, where he began his career as a meat cutter, meat manager, and later as a grocery store manager. In 1988, Ken and Sharon bought Orchard Hill Farm outside Lewistown, which they owned and operated for 28 years. Ken made many friends through his life and always had something to say. There was a lot of laughter when Ken was around. In his younger days he helped Cuba build their first ballpark, he coached many ball teams, and was very active in the community. Ken was a loving husband, and cherished his beautiful wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He spent many hours following his kids and grandkids to sporting events, and school activities. He was so proud, and loved every minute of it. Ken retired in 2006, but continued to run the Orchard, four years ago the farm was sold, and he became fully retired. Ken moved he and his wife to Havana, where he resided until his death.

He was a past member of the First Baptist Church in Canton and a past member of the Canton VFW Post # 1984.

Per Ken’s wishes, cremation rites will be accorded through Sedgwick Funeral Homes & Crematory in Canton. A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial of ashes will be held at a later date in Oakwood Cemetery in Macomb. Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project. To leave online condolences please visit www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com.