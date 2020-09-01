KEWANEE — Under a detailed plan to protect Wethersfield students, faculty and staff from the deadly coronavirus, Superintendent Shane Kazubowski said last week that other than "a few small bumps," day-to-day operations have gone well since classes resumed Aug. 19.

Kazubowski credited Henry County’s Office of Emergency Management director Mat Schnepple and OEM chief deputy director Tony Tracy; and Henry/Stark County Health Department Administrator Duane Stevens for guiding the district through the complex response to the pandemic that threatens education across America today.

"I can speak for all area superintendents when I say we couldn't have done this without them," Kazubowski said.

Wethersfield's Return to Learn plan was created with input from focus groups of more than 100 parents, teachers, staff, students, mental health professionals, doctors and other stakeholders providing input on what could have worked better last spring, as well as ideas for for this year for how to deliver education to the students more effectively. The final plan was approved by the school board.

Going to school with COVID-19 now begins at home.

Each family signed a self-certification and verification form required by the Illinois Department of Public Health and Illinois State Board of Education before school started, agreeing to make daily symptom checks which must be done before a child gets on a bus or comes to school. The checklist covers 13 symptoms from high temperature to congestion to diarrhea. School officials text, or in some way, contact each family every morning around 7 a.m. to remind parents to complete the checklist and report any red flags. Symptomatic students are kept home.

Delivering education

When students arrive at school they line up outside where their temperature is taken before entering the building through a number of separate entrances. Students who ride a bus have their temp taken before they get on the bus and again when they arrive at school. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 or over is sent to a quarantine room where they wait for a family member to pick them up. The household is quarantined for 14 days, but a student can be readmitted earlier if cleared by a physician.

If anyone exhibits symptoms during the day, they are also sent home and the family quarantined, including other students in the same family.

Kazubowski said the school has only had a handful of students and staff who exhibited symptoms and were placed in quarantine, along with anyone who had close contact with them. Meanwhile, half the students report to class in person on Mondays and Wednesdays, while the other half attend on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Mondays are set aside for all-remote learning and the superintendent said history was made Monday, Aug. 24, when, for the first time ever, all classes were held all day virtually with teachers and students seeing and hearing each other in real time. That format will continue each Monday. "There are some kinks to work out, but overall it went well," Kazubowski said.

The families of between 30 and 35 students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade have signed up to have their children learn remotely for the first semester, while 530 have chosen the hybrid format with a combination of in-school and remote classes. A number of students who are quarantined have been placed on a temporary remote learning plan.

Some schools in the country have expressed concerns over a national shortage of laptops due to the increased demand, but Kazubowski said they're fine for now. The district will be looking to acquire more laptops if more students go on temporary remote learning. For now, he said, every household in the district has at least one remote device with internet access.

Staying vigilant

The setting inside the school is similar to that seen in most others around the country. Desks are spaced apart, arrows, signs and marks on the floor keep students safely apart. Inside spaces and school buses are cleaned, cleaned, and cleaned again. Face masks are required at all times inside the school. Students have mask breaks during the day and may remove their masks when passing from the high school to classes in the adjacent Blish Building. Kazubowski said he has been impressed with how well the students have responded.

"We've had to remind a few junior and senior high students (about face masks), but once they're told, they comply," he said. "They realize it's what has to be done if they're going to see their friends and have things like athletics and extra-curricular activities." He said district officials have been surprised and relieved to see how well elementary students have accepted and adapted to wearing face masks.

Between classes, high school students walk on opposite sides of the hallway in opposite directions exiting at their next class. Junior/Senior High School Principal Carrie Griffith said masked students must avoid close contact but not necessarily stay six feet apart. The full CDC definition of close contact as being less than six feet apart for at least 15 minutes. Passing from class to class creates only a few minutes of potential exposure if the students don't stop and congregate.

Students are not allowed to use the restrooms between class to avoid bunching up in groups, though individual students may ask permission to use the restroom during class. Junior and senior high school students have no access to lockers and must carry what they need in backpacks. Elementary students store items they would keep in their locker in a compartment under the top of their desk. Water fountains have been taped off with plastic covers and replaced with "touchless" filling stations where students may fill water bottles. Some classes are being held outside, weather permitting. "They (the students) made some missteps at the start, like going the wrong way down the hall, but once they learned the new routine, it's gone well," said Griffith.

Junior high and school students eat lunch in shifts of up to 50 in each shift with two students to one cafeteria table. Breakfast is not served to junior and senior high students but they may request it. Elementary students get breakfast in their classroom first hour. Griffith said the cafeteria staff will soon be preparing carryout dinners for those who request them. She said some students are bringing sack lunches and having "mini-picnics" under the shade trees on the school grounds.

Staying the course

Other than a state mandate that shuttered schools in Illinois last March, Principal Griffith said the only thing that would cause Wethersfield to revert to all-virtual learning again would be an inability to fill teacher vacancies caused by the number of staff being affected by COVID symptoms. She said close-contact quarantines could cause disruptions until sufficient staff was back in place, but that chool officials hope it doesn't come to that.

Kazubowski said running out of substitute teachers is one of their biggest worries. Anyone who would like to do substitute teaching may contact him at 853-4860, or the Regional Office of Education in Atkinson at (309) 936-7890.

"We're looking forward to being here the rest of the year – fingers crossed," Kazubowski said.