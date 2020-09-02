MACOMB – All summer and fall, the only things Western Illinois football coach Jared Elliott and his team wanted from the NCAA was a plan and a date.

A plan on how to proceed through preseason camp and a date for when they can play a game.

On Thursday night, Elliott and his squad hope the NCAA can come through on both.

A proposal from the FCS will be introduced to the NCAA Board of Governors Thursday night, calling for the FCS postseason to begin April 18, 2021 with the National Championship game slated for May 15.

The plan would reduce playoff teams from 24 to 16.

Walking back games from the start of the postseason would have WIU and the Missouri Valley Football Conference starting play in mid to late February.

"I think that’s the biggest thing, trying to get solid dates, that helps everybody with that goal in site," Elliott said on Tuesday. "It gives you something to prepare for, you can start your offseason scheduling, make the planning that it takes to get a team ready for the season."

And while nothing is in stone, Elliott does feel he can start putting some plans in place, hoping to kick winter camp off in early January with mid February as a potential Week 1.

"The plan is to crank it up for a spring season, starting in February, we’re still working through some details in terms of how many games, but things are definitely moving in the right direction," the coach said. "Our focus right now is getting the team to a spot where we can start what we’ll call ‘fall ball practices.’

"We’re still waiting on an exact start date when we can start here in the fall and get some practices and prep time in, but it is good to have some dates thrown around so we can get back to some football."

And what fall ball may look like at WIU is simple for Elliott: duplicate the spring season and take advantage of whatever contact and practice days the NCAA and MVFC allow.

"What it’s looking like now, we’ll mirror what spring would be, we’ll get 15 practices in within a 34-day window, all the same rules in the spring would apply for the fall in terms of tackling and getting a scrimmage," he said. "Obviously, because of the virus, everything will be closed, it won’t be your typical spring game to finish, but it will give an opportunity to get back to football, which our kids need.

"All the kids have needed that for a long time, at some point we need to jump back into it so we can get ready for a spring season. We have a model, now we need to know exactly when we can start that jump into football mode."