(August 31, 2020, Aledo, IL) The Mercer County Health Department (MCHD) today announced a fifth death related to COVID-19, a man in his 90’s.

"Today we are saddened to report another COVID-19 related death," said Carla Ewing, Administrator. "The entire Mercer County Health Department staff sends their condolences to those who knew and loved this gentleman."

Additionally, six more positive cases were noted, bringing the county’s total for confirmed cases to 102. These cases include: 2 males in their 20’s, 1 male in his teens, 1 female in her 50’s, and 2 females in their 30’s.

At this time there are eleven individuals isolating at home and one resident isolating outside of Mercer County. Due to Federal privacy restrictions, release of any additional information on cases is prohibited. Public Health Officials are identifying and contacting all close contacts.