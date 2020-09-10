This year, the remembrance of Patriot Day with the September 11th attack was not a high priority for me. I was, perhaps, more distracted with leading a local church as we find our place as citizens of the kingdom of God during a pandemic. Whatever caused me to misplace this event, my 9/11 memories came back recently. Yet, for myself, I do not associate 9/11 primarily with the tragedy. I find joy in that day as difficult as that may seem.

This past Sunday, I was leading the ritual of communion for our in-person worship service prepared to utter similar words that I recorded for our online audience. On Sunday mornings, I use a mobile device to lead worship in person and engage with the online audience. On this Sunday, a person who I have not seen in several years messaged me during the worship service time. I forgot to disconnect my mobile device from internet to avoid that distraction. This Sunday I am glad I forgot. The message was simple: "Hey, this week is 9/11, thanks!" Out of context, that message makes no sense but to me it makes perfect sense.

Several years ago, I began serving as a minister to students for a church in a large city with lots of challenge. This church had struggled to develop a solid teenage program. They were so distressed that they hired a 40 something year old guy who had not been a minster for well over a decade. This church faced issues coping with how to hold on to the truth of their organization and communicate it in a way that speaks to younger generations.

My solution was simple. Stop trying to package the truth but just tell it with warts and all. Give the young people the good and bad aspects of faith leaving then to decide their path. This was a very risky route. I angered many church members and senior staff with this approach. The teen program was not developing but I stayed with the plan. After a significant amount of time spent answering faith questions that were previously discouraged at that church, a wonderful event to remember happened.

On September 11th, 2011, five young people at that local church were baptized not because someone told them to but because they selected this action. They wanted their lives to be associated with Jesus. I had the privilege, in my tradition, to perform their baptisms. For the record, these young people are still active in their faith, living it out in ways to reconcile humanity during times of division.

When I think of 9/11, I reflect happily on the memory of young people making an intelligent, informed decision to follow Jesus and live what Jesus said. Whatever you remember this year about 9/11, please remember there is still hope for society because young people are still striving to bring the Kingdom of God to earth if just given a chance. They might even thank you later!