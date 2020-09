The Flags of Love and Memorial Bricks committee sincerely thank all those who came to Chandler Park on 9-11 ready to put up our breath taking display of flags. Due to the inclement weather the decision was made to not display the flags. A red ribbon was posted.

The scheduled distribution of name tags from flag poles was also canceled. If loved ones are interested the name tags that have been removed from the flag poles are available by contacting Jerry Yocum @ 309- 337-3128.