Normally a committee of members would travel the city looking for possible deserving properties on which to bestow these prestigious awards. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the protocol was changed and a "People’s Choice" format was adopted.

Members of MBA nominated ten residential properties and five businesses for consideration, with the membership then voting for their favorite entrant. Four residences and two businesses earned the most votes. Each nominee was awarded a one-year membership in Macomb Beautiful.

Unfortunately, a reception to honor and congratulate the winners will not be held this year but the owners were given a plaque to honor their accomplishments and a sign has been placed on their property.

Linda and Terry Standard-232 S. College St.

Terry and Linda Standard are the owners of the property at 232 S. College Street and are the winners of one of the 2020 Macomb Beautiful Association’s beautification awards.

Their property is located at the corner of East Jefferson and South College and the house on that property is over 130 years old. But you would never know it if you saw the inside of the house and the lovely garden around it.

Both the garden and the house are beautiful. The Standards have lived there since 1966 and have enjoyed their gardening efforts and their contribution to the beautification of their neighborhood.

On the south side of the Standard home there is a beautiful magnolia tree which each spring brightens the whole neighborhood with thousands of beautiful flowers. Under the tree a variety of Hostas flourish during the summer. A small bench, handmade by Terry Standard, provides a shaded and peaceful spot for family and friends to relax.

Along the west side of the home peonies and dwarf lilacs are an attractive sight for their neighbors. On the north side of the house a lovely patio is surrounded by pots of bright red Geraniums and several Hydrangeas and boxwoods. A lovely fountain and another attractive bench highlight this corner of their garden.

This is the first of six MBA winners who will be showcased in the Voice. See tomorrow’s edition for the next winner.