CANTON-The First Presbyterian Church of Canton, 275 Linden Street announces a return to the classroom for Sunday school for ALL AGES!

Rotation Sunday school for the children will begin Sunday, Sept. 20, at 9:15 am. Children will be exploring God's word through the different elements of crafts, theater, cooking, play, etc., throughout the year. Bring a friend and plan on joining us!

Adults aren’t left out! Pastor Edwin will teach an adult Sunday school lesson each Sunday at 9:15 a.m. Don't miss out on this time to explore God's word prior to church every Sunday!

The junior/senior high youth will continue their class during the week on Wednesdays at noon, and will continue to be led by Janet White.

Be on the lookout for upcoming youth group activities!

Lots of fun and activities are in the works, with an outdoor movie night, church, family wiener roast and many other adventures!

For further information contact the church office a 647-1256