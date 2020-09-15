KNOXVILLE – Marjorie "Marge" Ann Manthe, 85, of Kewanee, died at 3:35 p.m., September 12, 2020 at Knox County Nursing Home in Knoxville, IL.

Cremation will be accorded and inurnment will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 18 at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in rural Kewanee. Linnea Gustafson will officiate. All friends are welcome and casual attire is requested. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Hospice Compassus of Galesburg or to the Alzheimer’s Association. Rux Funeral home in Kewanee is in charge of arrangements.

She was born September 2, 1935 in Bradford, IL, the daughter of Andrew and Anna Mae (Bruner) Hutsell. She married Robert "Bob" Manthe on June 21, 1953 and he preceded her in death on August 16, 2010. Survivors include her son, Kevin (Lynette) Manthe of Kewanee, her daughter, Kay Shaver (Mike Groom) of Galesburg and a sister, Betty (Harold) Carrison of Bradenton, FL, also surviving are a grandson, Dana Peterson and a great granddaughter, Abby of Laura, IL. She was also preceded in death by her parents.

Marge graduated from Wethersfield High School. Marge helped Bob farm and in addition, she retired from the cafeteria department at Wethersfield School. She was a member of St. Peter's Evangelical United Church of Christ since shortly after her marriage. Marge loved her husband, family, friends and neighbors that lived in states from Illinois to Texas. One of the highlights of her day was preparing food for her family and friends. She loved cooking, sewing, camping and music.