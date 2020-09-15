KEWANEE — Wethersfield won't let the coronavirus pandemic stop the district from honoring the veterans of the community, though this year the format will be different. Superintendent Shane Kazubowski said the school's annual Veterans Day program is still on for Wednesday, Nov. 11.

When the Illinois State Board of Education made Veterans Day an optional school holiday several years ago, Wethersfield Unit District 230, like many others, decided to make it an in-school attendance day but with an important difference — to teach students about veterans and why it is important not to forget the sacrifices they have made.

Each year since, an all-school assembly has been held at Wethersfield with an honor guard of local veterans, a video featuring photos of local veterans, special music and speeches by students and a guest veteran. The community is invited and all veterans in attendance are introduced. It has become a highlight of the school year.

With restrictions imposed on the size of gatherings due to COVID, that won't happen this year, but Kazubowski said it won't stop the district from doing something for local veterans.

He said the committee of school representatives and members of the Kewanee Veterans Council, which help organizes the program each year, are working on plans for a drive-by parade and online salute. He said the district plans to start the parade at the corner of Willard and Garfield streets and line students up along the street, each holding a small American flag as the parade passes by.

Students will work on decorations and recognition bags which will be presented to each vet who participates. The high school's media production class will create a 20-minute video featuring names and photos of local veterans past and present, accompanied by patriotic music, which will be posted on the school's website.

This year's address will be pre-recorded by Lt. Col. Joan (Hollein) Sommers, a 1999 Wethersfield graduate and veteran of 15 years of active duty in military intelligence. She is now Chairman of the Military Science Department at Western Illinois University.

"We still wanted to do something to recognize our veterans and help our students understand why it's important to do so," said Kazubowski.

Further details will be announced prior to the Nov. 11 event.