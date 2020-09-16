KEWANEE — A free food service program provided by the Illinois State Board of Education and U. S. Department of Agriculture will help students — and Wethersfield schools — get through the first quarter of the 1920-21 school year while dealing with COVID guidelines.

Since Sept 8, free breakfast, lunch and grab-and-go sack suppers have been made available to all K-12 students who wish to participate. The meals are prepared by the district cafeteria staff under the direction of supervisor Ladosha Bystry.

Superintendent Shane Kazubowski told the Board of Education at its September meeting that the program was also offered to students last spring while buildings were closed and classes were taught online. At that time, meals were prepared in the cafeteria and either picked up by families or delivered to their homes. This installment of the free program will continue through Dec. 18, when the district goes on Christmas break.

According to information distributed by the unit office, anyone who is age 1 through 18 is able to participate, including household members who are not yet in school, and anyone under 18 who is a Wethersfield resident or resident of a surrounding community.

Free breakfast is offered to all K-12 students as they enter the school doors in the morning. The students take the breakfast to their classroom to eat prior to school starting, as has been the procedure for K-6 students since school began for the fall quarter Aug. 19.

Free lunch will be offered to all K-12 students as they go through the lunch line in the cafeteria. The students provide the cashier with their name and no charge will be applied to the student's account. Junior and senior high school students eat in shifts with no more than the 50 students allowed at a time, seated two to a table, according to COVID guidelines.

Free grab-and-go suppers are being distributed to all K-8 students just prior to school dismissal every day. Grades 9-12 students interested in receiving a take-home sack supper must contact the high school office prior to leaving school after their last class of the day to receive their grab-and-go sack supper.

The program is also available to remote learner and e-learner students, including those on their off-attendance days. Meals are picked up in the parking lot of the Blish Building by placing a standing order with Bystry.

Kazubowski said the program is a big help to the students and also helps the school district financially through reimbursements.