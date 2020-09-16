Dear Editor—

Having just read an article about how police chiefs throughout the country are facing new pressures owing to the resentments, expressed in many ways, of recent and remembered pasts of excessive and occasionally fatal treatment of Black and other people of color at the same time that they face pressures from their own forces and their unions backed by citizens in their communities expressing increasingly intensely simplistic "law and order" beliefs. This, of course, has quickly entered the bitterly-fought realm of today’s U.S. politics, driven, in large part, by the raging waters of the social media.

This led me to consider our own Macomb situation with the police forces that we depend on to enforce law and order equally for all citizens—business owners, property owners, working and retired citizens, university students down to growing school children, of all colors, ethnicities, income levels and political/social beliefs.

As a proud resident of the northwest quadrant of Macomb for the last (almost) 50 years and having raised two fine fully-Macombite sons and living among a large population of off-campus students, I was also raised in Chicago by full-bore Democratic parents who carefully ingrained in me the full equality of colors and ethnicities. In our neighborhood I have dealt with not only the diversity of population but also with its diversity of behavior. I am unafraid to deal directly in untoward matters and am also quick to shake hands and make temporary friends. In all of this I have come to stand in a position between the police and the populace they are responsible for.

I would LOVE to have the whole of Macomb in support of its police force insofar as its personnel observe the restraint of the law for all and maintain a small town "good feeling." I would feel even better if the solvable cases of mistreatment which have been continually leveled at the Department by a certain organization can be soon resolved and laid to rest. We should ALL have signs in our yards supporting the local police at the same time that we are alert to the treatment they should offer to all citizens equally.

Yours respectfully,

David Egler

Macomb