"Do what you can, with what you have, where you are."

Theodore Roosevelt

As a child he was weak and asthmatic. His father carried him around the house and when he went outside it was almost always in a carriage. He himself declared no one expected him to live long.

But as a man he was known for his strength and outdoorsmanship. He worked alongside cowboys, riding for hours herding cattle and doing chores. He exposed himself to the same hardships as the troops he commanded, sharing their trials and refusing to tell them to do what he would not. He learned how to hunt and track and spent long hours in the wilderness.

As a child he was timid, starting his education by homeschooling and spending much of his time reading. He was bullied as a young man and had difficulty relating to others.

But as he grew he became the focal point of his peer group, getting others to do what he felt was right. He stood up for his beliefs despite opposition from both established political bosses who wanted things to remain the same and reformers who wanted immediate change. Once he made up his mind he pursued his course single-mindedly, while still able to cajole others to do what he wanted.

He was born into a family of wealth and privilege. His grandfather was one of the richest men in the country, and his father was known as a great philanthropist. He could have lived a life of privilege and ease, untouched by the problems of the common man.

But as an adult he proposed a working government which addressed the needs of all citizens, the lower classes as well as the more fortunate. He associated with ranch hands, immigrant laborers, coal miners, common soldiers, and learned how they lived and thought. And he used his knowledge of both the privileged and the downtrodden to forge a common bond which would bridge the gap between the two without unduly offending either side.

Such was the life of Theodore "Teddy" Roosevelt.

Roosevelt divided success into two categories. One was the success of those born with natural talents and powers which could not be learned. The second was the success of those who developed their ordinary qualities through ambition and hard work. And he saw himself as an example of the second kind, which he called very "democratic."

"I like to believe that by what I have accomplished without great gifts, I may be a source of encouragement to Americans," he said.

A voracious reader with an unusual power of concentration, he was drawn to stories of adventurers and explorers which fired his ambition. He was also curious about human nature, and was able to memorize and retain knowledge easily.

While conscious of his station, he broadened his horizons by travel and the example of his father, who spent his time fighting the corruption of public officials.

Most of all, he was aware of himself, his own strengths and weaknesses, and preferred action to sitting in meetings. And believing justice was more important than precedence in law and politics, he constantly looked for ways to make practical decisions to better the human condition rather than slavishly sticking to the past.

At the same time, he he believed in upholding the sanctity of the law. As a public official in New York, he objected to the ordinance which closed saloons on Sundays because it was the only day common laborers, who worked six days a week, had to amuse themselves. But as it was the law he felt it had to be obeyed until changed by legal procedures.

This angered many working class voters, who held a parade to publicize their unhappiness and invited Roosevelt to attend. As he stood by watching demonstrators denouncing him, his eye was caught by a banner attacking him. When he asked for it as a souvenir, the people who had been protesting against him began to cheer him.

As a police commissioner he spent much of his time on the streets to observe how the officers performed their duties, rewarding those who did their jobs well and castigating those who didn't. In this way he also got to know the working classes first hand.

Roosevelt was also able to learn from his mistakes. In the beginning he charged into battle on the side he thought was right, regardless of differing viewpoints. After losing his legislative seat because his manner offended others, he retired to a ranch in North Dakota for two years to reflect on his political career.

But Roosevelt also used this time to continue to discipline himself. By taking part in the daily activities of ranch life he strengthened his body as well as developing leadership abilities with the hired hands.

This leadership ability helped him as an officer in the Rough Riders, allowing him to command by example and to find the fine line between affection and respect necessary for authority.

The Rough Riders also helped him develop his skills in dealing with people from different backgrounds, as the Rough Riders included both rugged Westerners and elite Easterners working together for a common cause.

Another lesson learned by Roosevelt was to accept things as they came while still using circumstances to his best advantage. As Undersecretary of the Navy, Roosevelt was able to use the position, which many of his friends advised him not to take, as a way of preparing the U.S. for the Spanish-American War in spite of the fact the actual Secretary of the Navy was opposed to any such moves.

Roosevelt was able to get his way while not alienating those around him, a feat which served him well when an assassin's bullet put him in the White House.

After President McKinley's death, Roosevelt found himself involved in the Great Coal Strike of 1902. Conflicts between the mine workers' union and the owners of the coal companies and railroads led to a work stoppage which threatened fuel needed by much of the country for the coming winter, a potential cause of great suffering.

Roosevelt was caught in a difficult spot. The situation threatened the stability of the country and could erupt in rioting if people were deprived of the coal needed to keep them warm. But there was no law or precedent allowing him to intervene between the workers and the owners.

Roosevelt's leadership style led him to calculate the risks of getting involved by finding out the facts of the current situation as well as learning from past incidents. He neglected to come out for one side or the other at the beginning and prepared himself for reversals and intrusions in his plans, adapting to circumstances as they changed. Most importantly, he worked to cultivate the support of those involved in the dispute, listening to both sides.

During the crisis Roosevelt focused on the main objective, refusing to let himself be drawn into side issues caused by personality differences. He also assembled a team of advisers with varying outlooks on the issue and developed multiple strategies to address the challenge so as to be flexible enough to meet changing situations. He gave all sides a chance to save face, allowing everyone to keep their dignity, and sharing credit with everyone involved in the successful outcome.

And he scrupulously kept a record of all proceedings, not only to make sure people knew what was going on but to leave a record for future conflicts to use and profit from.

While working to keep others in line, Roosevelt did not neglect his own needs. He continued to keep his temper in check, refusing to strike back at those who criticized him, and he found ways to relieve his own stress, giving him strength and composure to meet the challenges of the situation.

Above all, Roosevelt worked to resolve the conflict in the best interests of the people he was serving as President.

The result was a successful end to the strike, resulting in coal for the winter heating season, a new look at labor relations and a chance for all sides to air their grievances and concerns in a fair manner.

Roosevelt called this giving Americans a "Square Deal," a concept which continues to guide American politics.