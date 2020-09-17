KEWANEE - Robert C. "Bob" Richards, Jr., 82, of Henderson, died at 9:30 p.m. Sunday, September 13, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria.

Bob was born April 10, 1938 to Robert C. and Marcella Anabella (Routh) Richards, Sr., in Kewanee. Bob married Delores Marie Chamberlain on June 8, 1957 in Kewanee. He entered the US Navy on January 23, 1958 and was honorably discharged on January 22, 1962. Bob worked for Illinois Power Company as a lineman for 28 years.

Bob is survived by his wife of 63 years, Delores of Henderson; three daughters, Sue (Dan) Cervantez of Chatham, Kami Richards of Orion, and DeAnna (David) Dowers of Galesburg; and one brother, Dan Richards of Champaign. Bob is also survived by eight grandchildren, Jeff, Eric, Marcy, KaLynn, Cassie, Robert, Collin, and Jessica; and ten great grandchildren. Along with his parents Bob was predeceased by two sons, Randy and Brent.

Bob was a devoted family man. He loved being amongst his family, especially his grandchildren. He was a devoted fan of all sports related to Kewanee Whethersfield. Bob enjoyed keeping busy and was a jack of all trades; enjoyed working in his yard and gardening. He was a member of Kewanee American Legion Post 31. He enjoyed watching racing and going fishing and was an avid reader.

Military rites will be performed at 5 p.m. Thursday September 17, 2020 at Watson Thomas Funeral Home and Crematory, Galesburg with visitation following until 7 p.m. Cremation will be accorded following and no funeral service is planned. Due to COVID-19 restrictions social distancing and facemasks will be enforced. Memorials may be made in Bob’s memory to the Fallen Linemen Organization, www.fallenlinemen.org. Online expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watsonthomas.com.