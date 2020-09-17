CANTON, MISSOURI—The Culver-Stockton Theatre Department will present its first production of the fall semester Sept. 18-20 with the C-SC Theatre Cafe.

Throughout the evening, student actors will reimagine various scenes and monologues that are all set in the same location, a ubiquitous restaurant where time fluctuates and characters coexist in a mutable world. Theatre will be explored from different time periods and genres, where a Shakespearean scene lives next to a contemporary absurdist scene.

Among those scheduled to perform is Justice Spencer a Psychology major from Table Grove.

Performances will be outdoors on the brick patio in front of the Science Center, and they are scheduled for Friday, Sept. 18 at 4:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 19 at 4:30 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 20 at 3 p.m.

To minimize the risk and potential exposure of COVID-19, attendance is limited to current C-SC students, faculty and staff. No outside guests are allowed. Audience members should bring their own chair or blanket for seating on the grassy area west of the Science Center. ACE credit for students is available for in-person attendance only. Face masks must be worn, and social distancing must be maintained throughout the performance.

